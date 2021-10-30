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Climate Action at U of M - Students For Sustainability
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20 views • October 30, 2021
We are in a CLIMATE EMERGENCY. This is the first of many video showing how the University of Manitoba can show us thew way out of the emergency and into a clean green future. No fossil fuels or carbon products at the University of Manitoba. No rubber tires, no paper from wood, no asphalt for roads, no fossil fuels for heating. Its time to stop talking and time for problem solving
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