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KORZENIE ZŁA NA ZIEMI CZ. 1 - SHARMA NEWS 2018 ॐ
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64 views • July 26, 2020
Co odkryto w ruinach miasta na Antarktydzie? - Atlantyda, Upadłe Anioły, Wydłużone Czaszki, Giganci, Nefilim, Sekretny Program Kosmiczny, Sojusz Ziemski, Koniec Kabały i ich sojuszników, Cywilizacja Marsjańska, Mars, Laboratoria Cybernetyczne, Haplogrupy Krwi, Portale i wiele innych ciekawych wątków. Na koniec odpowiedź na pytanie Pani Doroty - co sądzę o sytuacji w Polsce, i co czeka nasz naród w przyszłości? Dziękujemy za pytanie. Zapraszamy do słuchania i oglądania!
Sharma News
Sharma News
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