THIS IS WHY WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT CBDCS

Melissa Dykes @ TRUTHSTREAM MEDIA

The Elite have plans to bring fourth their New World Order agenda, UN Agenda 21, and UN Agenda 2030. They are using the WEF, UN, EU, and other organizations to turn the Free Range Slaves into 15 minute city & FEMA Prison Camp Slaves. It is easier to slaughter a Sheep when they are corralled up, surveilled, and controlled on a tight leash, you don't have to go looking for them, and you are their master. Like Klaus Schwab keeps saying, "You'll own nothing and you'll be happy!"

