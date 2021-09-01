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The PCAPS - August 13th, 2021 - A Definite Answer to Our 2020 Election
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33 views • September 01, 2021
Phil Godlewski: After dealing with several DOS attacks, Phil summarizes Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium and dives into the TRUE purpose of the event. Where do we go from here? Think 12A :)
from Patriot News and Updates on https://rumble.com
from Patriot News and Updates on https://rumble.com
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