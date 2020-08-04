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Dr. Stella Immanuel Interview - Houston TX - Hydroxychloriquine - Deliverance Ministry
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82 views • August 04, 2020
Interview of Dr. Stella Immanuel in Houston TX by NBC affiliate KRPC. Discussing how hydroxychloroquine treatment works. Also the topic of demons is brought up and her deliverance ministry. The interview ends with her saying, "It's gonna be war. Do you understand me? I'm a warrior. I'm a sniper in the Kingdom of God. It's on!" This sister is on fire! God bless her!
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