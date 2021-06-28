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Global Alert News - #307 - Dane Wigington
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111 views • June 28, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday June 26, 2021.
This weeks' news covers Bidens' drivel about Delta variant, telling people to take the CV19 jab. Also, many birds in the D.C area are continuing to die. Plus, 30,000 vets and active duty have committed suicide in past 20 years..Wild fires break out in 5 western states via artificial high pressure dome. Atmosphere engineered to stop food crops from growing and population eugenics, causing tree die-offs and biosphere collapse.
This weeks' news covers Bidens' drivel about Delta variant, telling people to take the CV19 jab. Also, many birds in the D.C area are continuing to die. Plus, 30,000 vets and active duty have committed suicide in past 20 years..Wild fires break out in 5 western states via artificial high pressure dome. Atmosphere engineered to stop food crops from growing and population eugenics, causing tree die-offs and biosphere collapse.
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