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My Brown's Gas (Hydrogen) Generator Home setup
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1865 views • December 15, 2021
I demonstrate how I set up the Brown's gas generator in my house and how it can be used to make bubbled water or breathable gas. I put the generator in a central location of the house (out of sight because my wife doesn't like it visible) and I have a series of tubes that I can use to transport the gas to bubblers (for drinking or soaking) or to a nose cannula for breathing. I do the breathing or gas treatment while watching tv, or taking a nap, or working on the computer or working in the kitchen. The bubbled water is accessable at any time of the day. Although I show how to put the bubbled water in a container, I mostly just drink the water on-demand.
Remember that Bronws Gas is known to do many of the same things that Chlorine Dioxide does but it works through the Hyrdogen and Water (Electrically expanded H2O) substances. It is great stuff!
Learn more about Browns Gas therapy (Hydrogen therapy) with my book at the website below. Also, learn more about my work with Clo2/Brown's gas with the information below:
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
Remember that Bronws Gas is known to do many of the same things that Chlorine Dioxide does but it works through the Hyrdogen and Water (Electrically expanded H2O) substances. It is great stuff!
Learn more about Browns Gas therapy (Hydrogen therapy) with my book at the website below. Also, learn more about my work with Clo2/Brown's gas with the information below:
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
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