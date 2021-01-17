Migrant Caravans breaks through the Human Wall in Guatemala Get Ready America



Did anyone notice this wall held for less than 1 minute?



Jan 16 2021



Get Ready America this is Coming to a Town Near You thanks to the President Elect. Migrant Caravans breaks through the Human Wall in Guatemala . Did anyone notice this wall held for less than 1 minute? Jan 16 2021





The Human Wall will not be Stopped this Time. They will be Allowed to Enter thanks to your President Elect. Get Ready America they are coming for the Free Dineros. Because you made their own Countries Unlivable.



When you Make Other Countries UnBearable and UnLivable then they Tend to Want to Come to America the Promised Land of Free Dineros and Benefits. A Mess of your own Creation by your Foreign Policy.



They are Young Fit and Aggressive. They will Not be Stopped this Time around by your President Elect who will Let them Enter as part of a Wider Caravan Wave that will now Begin to Flood America in 2021.



When you Make Other Countries UnBearable then they Tend to Want to Come to America especially when your Foreign Policy does not include any Measures whatsoever to Keep them Employed or Feed locally.