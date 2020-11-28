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Why Intersectional Politics is GUARANTEED to Break Down to a Party of One
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31 views • November 28, 2020
The left continually advocates intersectional politics and the well-being of groups over the individual. They don't care about equality of opportunity, they want equality of outcome. The challenge is that intersectional politics will eventually break down into a party of one as warring factions further differentiate themselves, slicing up the group into an infinite number of divisions.
Here's how that will happen.
#intersectionalpolitics #equality #equity
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Here's how that will happen.
#intersectionalpolitics #equality #equity
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
free speechlibertypoliticsconservativeskamala harrisus politicsjordan petersonaffirmative actionequityequalityindividual libertyclassical liberalblack womenindividual rightsclassical liberalismintersectional politicsequitable outcomesequality of opportunityequity for blacksblack equalityconservative viewpointthe individual
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