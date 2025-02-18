BLACK HEARTS - In 100% of covid19 vaccinated persons (700 investigated) was observed inflammatory process in hearts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using 18F-FDG PET/CT screening method performed in four respectable world institutes, in all of 700 investigated covid19 vaccinated persons (100 %) was observed inflammatory process in their hearts (BLACK HEARTS) and heart inflammation was not detectable in 300 unvaccinated control persons. No one of vaccinated persons was showing any myocarditis symptoms yet! If you are vaccinated, look what Dr. Bryan Ardis says about it, might save your life (not in this video).