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God’s law is important
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14 views • January 15, 2021
It is important that we realize that God’s law is written on our heart. We are not justified by keeping the law but are still responsible to being obedient to it. If there is no law, then there is no definition for sin. So sun is defined by transgressing God’s law. If I don’t sin then I am perfect and in no need of forgiveness. If I don’t need forgiveness, then Jesus has no affect on my life, this means I can call myself god. Satan told Eve she could be god. This was the first temptation recorded in the Bible. This put mankind in a world of hurt. We are justified ONLY by the works of Jesus. Obedience the the law makes us a peculiar people.
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