The Battle Against Modern Idols I Remnant Ep. 25

Have you ever wondered how the power of a prophet echoes through the ages? Take the journey with us as we uncover the bold life of Elijah, a prophet who dared to stand against King Ahab and the prophets of Baal, proclaiming God’s truth fearlessly. We draw parallels between the defiance of Elijah against the idols of his time and the idols of our modern world – be it the corporate media or digital currency. Be prepared to delve into the spiritual warfare between darkness and light and discern the importance of standing firm in faith.





As we explore the audacity of Elijah, we are reminded that we too are called to echo his boldness. We must dare to confront the idols of the 21st century, holding fast to the truth of God’s word even amidst potential threats and opposition. We challenge believers to think critically about the role of digital currency and the power it could potentially hand over to the government. Fear not, for the battle is not ours but God’s, and like Elijah, we’re not alone – God is raising up an army of believers for such a time as this.





To conclude our exploration, we will focus on the potency of collective worship and the solidarity it brings. Let’s learn from Elijah’s courage in confronting King Ahab and the prophets of Baal, encouraging each other in spiritual battles, forming prayer chains and standing boldly against the face of opposition. Let’s raise a song of worship to our King, acknowledging his power in our lives. Join us, let’s stand firm, live boldly and praise God in unison, just as Elijah did.





