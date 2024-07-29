BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Knigga Loves Greatness V 2.0 TRUTHER ANTHEM
Loves Greatness com
Loves Greatness com
40 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 9 months ago

An improved version from Stuart Stone 

Verse 1:


This knigga loves, how about you?

Integrity's my guide, it's true.

Facing fears with courage, stand tall,

Compassion for the world, we heed the call.


Chorus:


This knigga loves greatness, how about you? This knigga loves greatness, how about you? This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

Honesty's the way, let's make it through.

Humility in every stride,

Perseverance by our side.


Verse 2:


With wisdom, we find our way,

Generosity lights up the day.

Kindness in every little thing,

Resilience makes our spirits sing.


Chorus:


This knigga loves greatness, how about you? This knigga loves greatness, how about you? This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

Empathy for all, in all we do.

Loyalty, we stand so true,

Patience brings us to breakthrough.


Bridge:


Diligence in every move,

Respectfulness, we always prove.

Optimism in our hearts,

Creativity, we play our parts.


Verse 3:


Determination, never sway,

Fairness leads us every day.

Leadership, we lead with grace,

Together we create our place.


Chorus:


This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

Honesty's the way, let's make it through.

Humility in every stride,

Perseverance by our side.


Outro:


This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

Integrity and courage too.

With kindness, we can start anew,

Together, greatness shines in view.

Keywords
aistonelovesstuartgreatness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy