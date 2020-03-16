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PCR Testing for Cronavirus maybe genetic-sequencing for Pharaonic Ethnic Cleansing
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127 views • March 16, 2020
Hello friends- I have found that the powers at be are the Pharaonic and Roman Aristocrats and their toxins are targeting specific races and ethnic groups- When they 'stick you' with something, how do you know what they may be putting into your body?? Three parts and part one is the warm-up- Thank you for viwing- westruther 'here' and the Wesley Thompson Channel of youtube- Thank you sincerely for your time and ears, 00007 3-16-2020
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