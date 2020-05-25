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How To Survive The Tribulation
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128 views • May 25, 2020
There are a few secret churches (or underground churches) that are preparing for tribulation. The humble cockroach may teach us something about protection from the system if we observe how they find hideouts and score victory over the powers that be just by their simplicity and small size. Such communities may end up being our best defence… in this spiritual war… apart from God’s supernatural protection. It’s all about resilience and resilience training.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
- "Carefree" by Kevin MacLeod (www.incompetech.com) CC BY 3.0
- "Leave Well Enough Alone (Instrumental)" by Dexter Britain (www.dexterbritain.com) CC BY 3.0
- "Beneath Stronghold" by Kai Engel (www.kai-engel.com) CC BY 3.0
SFX: www.freesound.org
- "zap" by jnr-hacksaw
- "cockroach-loop" by Zagi2
www.youtube.com
- "Comedy Slide Whistle" by Sound Box (www.youtube.com/user/SoundBoxFX)
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- "Cockroaches simulation #3" by Tal Hershkovich -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5CpN...
- "Oggy and the Cockroaches - The bait bites back (S1E36) Full Episode in HD" by Oggy (www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIkRIwY_3lQ
- "Oggy and the Cockroaches - The cucaracha (S04E64) Full Episode in HD" by Oggy (www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4BFRbYfk1Q)
- "Roach Crush - From t.v. programme OUAT" by 1965Manhattan (www.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
- "Carefree" by Kevin MacLeod (www.incompetech.com) CC BY 3.0
- "Leave Well Enough Alone (Instrumental)" by Dexter Britain (www.dexterbritain.com) CC BY 3.0
- "Beneath Stronghold" by Kai Engel (www.kai-engel.com) CC BY 3.0
SFX: www.freesound.org
- "zap" by jnr-hacksaw
- "cockroach-loop" by Zagi2
www.youtube.com
- "Comedy Slide Whistle" by Sound Box (www.youtube.com/user/SoundBoxFX)
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- "Cockroaches simulation #3" by Tal Hershkovich -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5CpN...
- "Oggy and the Cockroaches - The bait bites back (S1E36) Full Episode in HD" by Oggy (www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIkRIwY_3lQ
- "Oggy and the Cockroaches - The cucaracha (S04E64) Full Episode in HD" by Oggy (www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4BFRbYfk1Q)
- "Roach Crush - From t.v. programme OUAT" by 1965Manhattan (www.
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