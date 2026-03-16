Scott Ritter: Trump Sends 2,500 Marines into DEATH TRAP as Iran WIPES OUT US Bases...& Israel!

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Mar 15, 2026 #Iran #trump #israel
Scott Ritter is a former Major, Intelligence Officer, US Marine, and UN Weapons Inspector. Ritter breaks down Trump's Marine deployment and where it will lead as Iran seizes the initiative toward victory in the US-Israeli war against it.
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#Iran #trump #israel