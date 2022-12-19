Once the propaganda shifted so to did the level of fear and people began to choose reason over terror.
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/REAL-TALK---GIVEN-THE-CHOICE--MOST-PEOPLE-ARE-NOT-WEARING-MASKS-e1sfs1j
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.