Greg Mannarino: global fiat currencies are in a race to the bottom
What is happening
Gregory Mannarino

October 18, 2022


Oct 17, 2022 Gregory Mannarino from traderschoice.net joins Small Caps to discuss the latest financial news taking place in the market. --------------------- Small Caps is Australia's #1 site for market news & information on ASX listed small cap companies. --------------------- WEBSITE https://smallcaps.com.au/ PODCAST https://smallcaps.com.au/podcast/ SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapsASX Twitter: https://twitter.com/SmallCapsASX LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smal... NEWSLETTER https://smallcaps.com.au/subscribe/Show less

Small Caps

Keywords
economygoldsilverratesinflationgovernmentscentral banksrace to the bottomgreg mannarinokerry stevensonmanipulation of debtglobal fiat currenciessmall caps

