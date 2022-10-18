Greg Mannarino: global fiat currencies are in a race to the bottom

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Gregory Mannarino
October 18, 2022
Oct 17, 2022 Gregory Mannarino from traderschoice.net joins Small Caps to discuss the latest financial news taking place in the market. --------------------- Small Caps is Australia's #1 site for market news & information on ASX listed small cap companies. --------------------- WEBSITE https://smallcaps.com.au/ PODCAST https://smallcaps.com.au/podcast/ SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapsASX Twitter: https://twitter.com/SmallCapsASX LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smal... NEWSLETTER https://smallcaps.com.au/subscribe/Show less