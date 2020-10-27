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DARKNESS IS COMING!
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86 views • October 27, 2020
The Lord has a message. Do you have the strength to hear it?
This is a final warning to the Christian Church.
Time is up, judgment is at the door. Rid yourself of arrogance and re-examine your spiritual house. For it is in ruins.
Are you scared? You will be.
Download this video. Discuss it with your loved ones. The time is now.
This is a final warning to the Christian Church.
Time is up, judgment is at the door. Rid yourself of arrogance and re-examine your spiritual house. For it is in ruins.
Are you scared? You will be.
Download this video. Discuss it with your loved ones. The time is now.
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