WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 24MAR22 - Plane Lands too Hard

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATIONhttps://youtu.be/7CZAwTI8Okw
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #163
Links to sources:
Plane Lands Too Hard - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1uO-...
Dumping Fuel - https://fb.watch/bsMNZf-v8J/
Helicopter Showing Off - https://fb.watch/bsMRhmE-sh/
Landing Without Gear - https://fb.watch/bsNIJpKULd/
Dropping Water - https://fb.watch/bsNSNDoZmt/
Flying Together - https://fb.watch/bsOykJSiag/
Helicopter Doing Rolls - https://fb.watch/bsPjzNeph6/
Helicopter Crash - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KzM2...
Low Pass - https://fb.watch/bIgmTfpjcS/
Parallel Takeoff - https://fb.watch/bIj3bIzsn1/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
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