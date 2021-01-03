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Subversion
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105 views • January 03, 2021
Mandamus Subversion – Filed all 94 Federal District Courts on June 6, 2015: http://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/sites/default/files/7_mandamus_subversion.pdf
Backup file for Mandamus Subversion!
https://patriotoftherepublic.files.wordpress.com/2015/06/7_mandamus_subversion.pdf
Read More: https://patriotoftherepublic.wordpress.com/2015/06/09/subversion/
Patriot of the Republic, Mike Fulmer.
http://patriotoftherepublic.wordpress.com
http://www.dailymotion.com/mike-fulmer-313
https://www.youtube.com/user/maf1989b
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsjRH4aqInvViC1CW_Xrlw
https://www.myspace.com/ok_maf_1989
https://www.facebook.com/mike.fulmer.313
National Liberty Alliance: http://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Allegheny County, PA Liberty Alliance Facebook Profile:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Allegheny-County-PA-Liberty-Alliance/828235300533360
Backup file for Mandamus Subversion!
https://patriotoftherepublic.files.wordpress.com/2015/06/7_mandamus_subversion.pdf
Read More: https://patriotoftherepublic.wordpress.com/2015/06/09/subversion/
Patriot of the Republic, Mike Fulmer.
http://patriotoftherepublic.wordpress.com
http://www.dailymotion.com/mike-fulmer-313
https://www.youtube.com/user/maf1989b
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsjRH4aqInvViC1CW_Xrlw
https://www.myspace.com/ok_maf_1989
https://www.facebook.com/mike.fulmer.313
National Liberty Alliance: http://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Allegheny County, PA Liberty Alliance Facebook Profile:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Allegheny-County-PA-Liberty-Alliance/828235300533360
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