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Jan 02, 2022
THE BEAST OF DANIEL 2 & THIS ACTUAL END TIME CIVILIZATION - based on THE NEW REVELATION
THE BEAST OF DANIEL 2 (also in Daniel 7, Daniel 11)
- an interpretation based on the New Revelation of Jesus Christ through Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayehofer - given between 1840 and 1877
www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com
(by Simona Panaitescu & Ross Lawson)