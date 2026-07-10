"Regime Change" At The Fed

Kevin Warsh Carts Off The Jerome Powell Legacy To The Dumpster

* The big news was Warsh announcing five changes to how the Fed operates.

* This is all respectable stuff, but the larger issue is why fix it when you can get rid of it — not as a legal entity, but as an economic manipulator.

* After all, it is the cause of both inflation and recession.

* The few legitimate things it does are already done by Treasury or OCC.

* The only thing the Fed adds is a counterfeiting cartel and bank bailouts.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (10 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/SLoyNtZPPpM