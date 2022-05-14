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Fight Back Against the Corrupt Family Court Industry on Memorial Day!
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10 views • May 14, 2022
Administrative Violence: Divorce and Custody Edition
Coming to Manopay.net on Memorial Day for 5 days only, so mark your calendars!
https://manopay.net/administativeviolence
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
For a complete list of all channels where you can find Redonkulas content, go to:
https://www.Redonkulas.com/channels
And be sure to tune in for Grunt Speak Live
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm Eastern
And
Supporter Sunday streams for Locals, Patreon, and SubscribeStar members only!
Coming to Manopay.net on Memorial Day for 5 days only, so mark your calendars!
https://manopay.net/administativeviolence
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
For a complete list of all channels where you can find Redonkulas content, go to:
https://www.Redonkulas.com/channels
And be sure to tune in for Grunt Speak Live
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm Eastern
And
Supporter Sunday streams for Locals, Patreon, and SubscribeStar members only!
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