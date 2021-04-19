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In Canada, Persecution of Christians Escalates
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71 views • April 19, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Canadian commentator and Christian evangelist Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson explains that persecution against Christians and those who resist the transgender/LGBT agenda. It has now reached the point where parents can be jailed for not supporting their children's delusions about being the other gender and trying to resist irreversible medical "treatments." Meanwhile, pastors are being arrested, jailed, and threatened for continuing to hold services in the face of COVID19 restrictions put in place by government. This will be coming soon to America if Americans are not careful, the two warned.
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