Silent War Ep. 6250: FBI Agent Behind Raid Escorted from Headquarters, FBI Seized Privileged Docs

In this episode of The Silent War:FBI Agent Accused Of Sabotaging Hunter Biden Laptop Investigation Escorted Out Of Building.





DOJ Admits 'Limited Set' Of Seized Trump Docs May Be Privileged.





Female social worker accused of making sexual advances on over 40 moms, removing their children when rejected.





New York City Using 14 Hotels to House Migrants Being Bussed in From Texas.





Zuckerberg Claimed Under Oath that Facebook Did Not Censor Hunter Biden Content — A Blatant Lie.





DISGUSTING! CRAZED LEFTISTS Descend on Ashli’s Babbitt’s Mother’s Rally Outside DC Gitmo and Scream: “ASHLI DESERVED TO DIE! F**K YOUR JESUS!” **Exclusive Video.**





‘Their Water Is Brown …There Is Feces on the Floor’: Ashli Babbitt’s Mother And Dozens of Patriots Hold Rally Outside DC Gulag – Explain Why They Have Been Protesting And Praying Outside The Jail FOR A MONTH.





Protester Screams at Joe Biden and Calls Him a Pedo at Rally.





Canadian Government Poisoning Ranchers Water Supplies with Anthrax?









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