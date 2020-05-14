"QUESTION: They are talking about our numbers increasing; hundreds, thousands and so wouldn’t it be more better to organize businesses, farms, etc. to join our forces and efforts. ANSWER: Yes, it's time. This is already beginning to happen bit by bit, though not yet in such large numbers. Joining forces, establishing enterprises, etc. But it's only at the earliest stages, unfortunately. As you know, nothing can be done in one day as much as we wish too. I just wish that I could close my eyes today and to wake up next morning to find everything is great. Unfortunately this is an illusion. I don’t feed myself with illusions and don’t recommend it, because nothing will happen without struggle and without applying the strength of every person.