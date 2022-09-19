THE COVID BOOSTER DISASTER

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As public health messaging struggles to sell a new Omicron booster shot without human trials, the science and research community is now publishing weekly data and findings revealing major issues with the American Covid vaccination program.
#RochelleWallensky #Fauci #CovidBoosters
POSTED: September 19, 2022