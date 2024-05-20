Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2 Corinthians 7 Repentance and Restoration
channel image
Calvary Melbourne Australia
108 Subscribers
14 views
Published 17 hours ago

Pastor Andrew teaching on 2 Corinthians 7 with a message entitled Repentance and Restoration.

We look at the issue of repentance of the Corinthians and how there restoration in the church and with the Apostle Paul.


Please visit our churches website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Here a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia

Keywords
repentancerestorationbible teaching2 corinthians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket