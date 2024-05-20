2 Corinthians 7 Repentance and Restoration

Pastor Andrew teaching on 2 Corinthians 7 with a message entitled Repentance and Restoration.
We look at the issue of repentance of the Corinthians and how there restoration in the church and with the Apostle Paul.
Please visit our churches website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Here a link to our YouTube channel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.