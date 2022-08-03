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Coach Dave LIVE | 8-3-2022 | 1984 IS HAPPENING
Coach Dave LIVE
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122 views • August 03, 2022

Links from Today's Show:

1st Amendment: https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/first_amendment

Scamdemic summed up in 5 minutes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ze2NFSRp8gQ5/

Psalm 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+11&version=KJV

1984: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDblb6mos24

BRAVE NEW WORLD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDxbPLyZxlg

SOYLENT GREEN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpxS80J5S2M

Tierney news source (Orwell quotes): https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-7-28-22

Constitution in modern vernacular: https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/declare_your_independence_from_tyranny_america

Taxes on illegals: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/Taxes-on-illegals.docx

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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