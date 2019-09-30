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Trump gets Hard Core
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17 views • September 30, 2019
Trump is draining the Swamp to save America. Pray for Trump.
"No weapon formed against us, shall prosper."
"The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy.
I am come that they may have life, and may have it more abundantly."
John 10:10
"No weapon formed against us, shall prosper."
"The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy.
I am come that they may have life, and may have it more abundantly."
John 10:10
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