Masons, Money & Massive Manipulation - 'MY LUNCH BREAK' A New YT Channel Knocks It Out Of The Park

I've recently discovered a youtube channel where the host shows us screenshots of what the media tells us is our history. I'm sure the good people of Brighteon can see past the nonsense.
The reason I share this video with you is to introduce you to what this man is doing at MY LUNCH BREAK on YT and Rumble. When you see all the screenshots, pictures, names, dates, newspaper clippings; right next to what we can see with our own eyes today.... no matter how far down the rabbit hole you are it's worth a watch. Hmmm.
Discover his channel below... https://www.youtube.com/@Mylunchbreak
