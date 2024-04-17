Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ben Bergquam from Houston | American Homeless are Abandoned While Illegals are Invited in!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2235 Subscribers
Shop now
34 views
Published 15 hours ago

Truly incredible video! From Houston, Texas - Homeless left on the streets right outside one of the NGOs that is profiting off the illegal invasion of America. 73 year old homeless man “J” has more insight than most of the people in Washington DC.


Law & Border, Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice


 - Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

Keywords
human traffickingillegal migrantscartelshomeless crisisopen borderborder invasionbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket