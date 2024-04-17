Ben Bergquam from Houston | American Homeless are Abandoned While Illegals are Invited in!

Truly incredible video! From Houston, Texas - Homeless left on the streets right outside one of the NGOs that is profiting off the illegal invasion of America. 73 year old homeless man “J” has more insight than most of the people in Washington DC.
Law & Border, Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
- Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV
