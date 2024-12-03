BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Astrology & Predictions - USA - Winter 2024-2025
FruitCakeAstrologer
FruitCakeAstrologer
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
41 views • 4 months ago

Predictions for Winter 2024-2025 for the United States, aka., about December 21, 2024 through March 19, 2025.


A turbulent patch ahead--remember, things look to start getting better by Spring 2025.


Some redundancy--but means houses can be heard individually. Jump times below.


Happy Holidays to one and all!


Summary 00:03:03

House1 00:23:30

House2 00:29:00

House3 00:35:22

House4 00:44:35

House5 01:05:15

House6 01:12:46

House7 01:22:44

House8 01:39:14

House9 01:45:12

House10 01:59:56

House11 02:13:06

House12 02:23:58


Great Shampoo & Natural Health Products!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a


TRUTHSOCIAL:

https://truthsocial.com/@fruitcakeastrologer/media


BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/


TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official


BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer


Website: https://AstroSvs.com


Steve Cioccolanti & Discover Ministries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4lJ1sCNkeE


Ivan Raiklin

https://x.com/IvanRaiklin

Keywords
astrologyusaunited states20252024predictionwintermundaneingress
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy