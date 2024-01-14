Frontlines witnessed a secret resettlement encampment for illegals in San Diego

EXCLUSIVE: Frontlines reporter Kalen D’Almeida uncovered the location of an undisclosed migrant resettlement camp in the Mission Valley community of San Diego. The operation is being run by the Catholic Charities Dioceses of San Diego and is also reportedly funded by taxpayers. The blocked-off location is a Ramada Suites by Wyndham Hotel and is enclosed with blinder fencing and guarded by uniformed private security.





WHY are they keeping this location a secret? 🧵





Our crew witnessed US Border Patrol vans dropping migrants off all day at this location. Private buses are also being used to ship illegals from this restricted location to the nearest airport.





Catholic charity leadership declined to answer questions when asked for comment on-site. Our team has also reached out to the Director of Communications of the Catholic Charity, Kimberly Ortiz, and has yet to respond with any further information on this secret migrant camp. We will continue to investigate this camp and others around the country.





https://x.com/FrontlinesTPUSA/status/1745622641099341973?s=20