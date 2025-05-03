BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Was the Biden presidency a set-up to get us to accept Trump 2.0?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
171 views • 8 hours ago

"I am under the personal belief that Joe Biden's presidency being as catastrophic as it was, was sort of done intentionally to endear people towards Trump. and get public sentiment behind him as though he's fighting something that he is very provably a part of. Oh, I fully agree with that. I think looking back in hindsight, it was almost like a clownish, a very in ideocracy fashion, exaggerated the clownishness of the Biden presidency and his dementia and falling asleep and walking, you know, in different off the stage in the wrong way. And it's like that was clearly all a setup to endear us towards, you say, swing the pendulum towards Trump. And a number of my guests are agreeing. You were mentioning something about the cult previously."

Source @Real World News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
trumpbidenpsyopriggedtheater
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy