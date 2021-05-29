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JFK on the Secret Societies that He knew controlled the world through secrecy, subversion, silent global collusion and suppression
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111 views • May 29, 2021
JFK on the Secret Societies that He knew controlled the world through secrecy, subversion, silent global collusion and suppression
Good thing we got 'em! Oswald wont be ruling the world through his secret societies anymore! Thank you FBA, CIA, All Politicians !
At least we finally know what all the secret meetings and organizational fronts like Bilderberg were discussing and planning all these years ;-)
I was reading a star wars book about a galactic dictator who rules through tyranny, and one day this dictator had an epiphany: What if he could trick the slaves into thinking they were free. That way instead of costing him money as his property, they generated revenue for him through taxes and were MUCH more productive!
Is it really absurd to consider that we have always been ruled by the same people for thousands of years? Perhaps they have gotten really good at disguising that tyranny and convincing the masses we are free? All of democracy has been undermined and subverted for evil and non democratic goals. They began plotting the downfall of freedom and independence the month after the Declaration of Independence. Is it crazy to conclude they succeeded?
The Order of Death - Here we are again
https://www.roxytube.com/v/4Z3xRz
Bohemian Grove was exposed Long Before Alex Jones
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1224810950231638016?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Good thing we got 'em! Oswald wont be ruling the world through his secret societies anymore! Thank you FBA, CIA, All Politicians !
At least we finally know what all the secret meetings and organizational fronts like Bilderberg were discussing and planning all these years ;-)
I was reading a star wars book about a galactic dictator who rules through tyranny, and one day this dictator had an epiphany: What if he could trick the slaves into thinking they were free. That way instead of costing him money as his property, they generated revenue for him through taxes and were MUCH more productive!
Is it really absurd to consider that we have always been ruled by the same people for thousands of years? Perhaps they have gotten really good at disguising that tyranny and convincing the masses we are free? All of democracy has been undermined and subverted for evil and non democratic goals. They began plotting the downfall of freedom and independence the month after the Declaration of Independence. Is it crazy to conclude they succeeded?
The Order of Death - Here we are again
https://www.roxytube.com/v/4Z3xRz
Bohemian Grove was exposed Long Before Alex Jones
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1224810950231638016?referrer=shane_st_pierre
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