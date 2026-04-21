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No Bees = No Food. One Man's Quantum Fix Changes Everything!
What do sacred geometry, rare-earth magnets, and dying honeybees have in common? More than you'd think!
In this episode of Wellness Superheroes, we sit down with Brent Knudsen — former FinTech CEO turned quantum wellness pioneer — to explore how his patented Pure Wave Cell technology is rebuilding bee colonies, neutralising food pathogens, and supporting human health at a cellular level. If you care about pollinators, clean food, or frequency medicine, this one will blow your hair back (and fill you with hope)!
🔑 Topics covered:
- What sacred geometry and quantum physics have to do with your health
- How the Pure Wave Cell works and the science behind it
- Beekeeper results: stronger hives, more honey, fewer losses
- Pathogen reduction in food — lab-tested results
- How YOU can support the global mission to save pollinators
- The Chrysalis Energiser and energised honey
Timestamps:
0:20 - Introduction to Brent Knudsen
2:14 - Brent's journey into sacred geometry
9:12 - The significance of the star tetrahedron
11:03 - Frequency dictates the design of all structures
20:50 - Discussing the pure wave cell
25:51 - Benefits of the pure wave cell
30:47 - PureWave Cell™ controls pathogen growth
33:35 - Magnets improve honeybee immune systems
40:42 - Importance of minerals for hydration
44:00 - Children’s nightmares resolved with magnets
50:20 - Impact of 5G on bee health
56:00 - Beekeeper program details and benefits
1:00:11 - Plans for nonprofit funding and support
1:02:43 - Introduction to PureWave Energised Honey
1:10:20 - Overcoming skepticism in beekeeping
1:12:41 - The impact of a clean environment
👉 Visit 4RBees: https://4rbees.com/discount/wellnesssuperheroes?ref=256
👉 Dr Madga Havas Study - https://4rbees.com/blogs/research/3-year-research-study-on-the-4rbees-purewave-cell
👉 Read the article - https://open.substack.com/pub/wellnesssuperheroes/p/save-the-bees-one-mans-quantum-fix
00:20- Introduction to Brent Knudsen
02:14- Brent's journey into sacred geometry
09:12- The significance of the star tetrahedron
11:03- Frequency dictates the design of all structures
20:50- Discussing the pure wave cell
25:51- Benefits of the pure wave cell
30:47- PureWave Cell™ controls pathogen growth
33:35- Magnets improve honeybee immune systems
40:42- Importance of minerals for hydration
44:00- Children’s nightmares resolved with magnets
50:20- Impact of 5G on bee health
56:00- Beekeeper program details and benefits
1:00:11- Plans for nonprofit funding and support