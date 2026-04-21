No Bees = No Food. One Man's Quantum Fix Changes Everything!





What do sacred geometry, rare-earth magnets, and dying honeybees have in common? More than you'd think!

In this episode of Wellness Superheroes, we sit down with Brent Knudsen — former FinTech CEO turned quantum wellness pioneer — to explore how his patented Pure Wave Cell technology is rebuilding bee colonies, neutralising food pathogens, and supporting human health at a cellular level. If you care about pollinators, clean food, or frequency medicine, this one will blow your hair back (and fill you with hope)!





🔑 Topics covered:

- What sacred geometry and quantum physics have to do with your health

- How the Pure Wave Cell works and the science behind it

- Beekeeper results: stronger hives, more honey, fewer losses

- Pathogen reduction in food — lab-tested results

- How YOU can support the global mission to save pollinators

- The Chrysalis Energiser and energised honey





Timestamps:

0:20 - Introduction to Brent Knudsen

2:14 - Brent's journey into sacred geometry

9:12 - The significance of the star tetrahedron

11:03 - Frequency dictates the design of all structures

20:50 - Discussing the pure wave cell

25:51 - Benefits of the pure wave cell

30:47 - PureWave Cell™ controls pathogen growth

33:35 - Magnets improve honeybee immune systems

40:42 - Importance of minerals for hydration

44:00 - Children’s nightmares resolved with magnets

50:20 - Impact of 5G on bee health

56:00 - Beekeeper program details and benefits

1:00:11 - Plans for nonprofit funding and support

1:02:43 - Introduction to PureWave Energised Honey

1:10:20 - Overcoming skepticism in beekeeping

1:12:41 - The impact of a clean environment





👉 Visit 4RBees: https://4rbees.com/discount/wellnesssuperheroes?ref=256





👉 Dr Madga Havas Study - https://4rbees.com/blogs/research/3-year-research-study-on-the-4rbees-purewave-cell





👉 Read the article - https://open.substack.com/pub/wellnesssuperheroes/p/save-the-bees-one-mans-quantum-fix











