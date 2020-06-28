© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moth Queen - Death of Lomyly and Light Sword Unleashed
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • June 28, 2020
Composed and recorded by Moth Queen 2020. © All rights reserved.
Elnyngard has invaded Windurlyn city and apprehended Lomyly for execution in their opposition to the union! Dëzmyra looses complete control over her person and the light sword has come unleashed destroying the Elnyngard from the city square. Everyone fears Dëzmyra now. She is even afraid of her own power.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
Elnyngard has invaded Windurlyn city and apprehended Lomyly for execution in their opposition to the union! Dëzmyra looses complete control over her person and the light sword has come unleashed destroying the Elnyngard from the city square. Everyone fears Dëzmyra now. She is even afraid of her own power.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.