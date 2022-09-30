Create New Account
Romans 2:7-24 - A Verse by Verse Study with Greg Durel
The Berean Call
According to God's Word Radio Program


Welcome to According to God's Word. A program in which we encourage looking to the Bible alone for all of what God says about Himself, what He expects of us, and most importantly, what He has done for us that we might spend eternity with Him.

