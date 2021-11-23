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Straight Talk With Caitlyn Ep. 3: The Astroworld Music Festival Tragedy
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11 views • November 23, 2021
Tragedy stuck the Houston Astroworld Music Festival when many young concert goers started dropping dead from heart attacks. What could have caused so many young people to suffer from this at the same time? We think we have the answers.
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