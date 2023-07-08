https://gettr.com/post/p2lit4vba72

07/07/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield Tonight show: Janet Yellen's visit to China is seen as a propaganda victory for the CCP. Concerns have been raised about her close relationship with Shan Weijian, a CCP ministry level agent and CEO of a major CCP private equity firm PAX. Shan Weijian needs to testify before Congress to explain how he influenced Janet Yellen and US policy towards China, including his involvement in the CCP's 1000 talent program and alleged theft from American public pension funds.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/07/2023 妮可作客《Stinchfield Tonight》节目：珍妮特·耶伦的访华被视为中共的宣传胜利。人们对她与中共部级特工、中共的主要私募股权公司太盟亚洲机会基金的首席执行官单伟建的密切关系表示担忧。单伟建需要在国会作证，说明他是如何影响珍妮特·耶伦和美国的对华政策的，包括他参与中共的“千人计划”和盗窃美国的公共养老金。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



