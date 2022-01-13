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Salem, Revisited
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20 views • January 13, 2022
In 1692, Salem, Massachusetts fell prey to a 'mania for persecution,' whereupon social order eroded under unreasoning fear about an invisible (and unprovable) threat. Healthy, normal people were accused of being "witches" and attacked. The descent into illogicality was so profound that the King of England dissolved their government, saying that such an immature people were unfit for self-rule. How is that same phenomenon in play today? And is our Supreme Court reduced to such a level of hysteria and superstition that they're no better than Salem judges--prey to the inexorable threats of invisible things--all those years ago?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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