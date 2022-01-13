Salem, Revisited

In 1692, Salem, Massachusetts fell prey to a 'mania for persecution,' whereupon social order eroded under unreasoning fear about an invisible (and unprovable) threat. Healthy, normal people were accused of being "witches" and attacked. The descent into illogicality was so profound that the King of England dissolved their government, saying that such an immature people were unfit for self-rule. How is that same phenomenon in play today? And is our Supreme Court reduced to such a level of hysteria and superstition that they're no better than Salem judges--prey to the inexorable threats of invisible things--all those years ago?



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