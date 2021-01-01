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1/12/19 #AGENDA21: HEALTH, LIBERTY & THE NEWS #1stAmendment
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YOU ARE FREE TV
1/12/19 An explosion in Paris killed 3 as the Yellow V_st Protests took to the banks in France today, a prominent British cancer doctor dies minutes after receiving a yellow fever vaccination and YAFTV discusses what to do immediately if you get the flu....
This week, nomination papers are available at your town clerk for You, The People, to get signatures to run for your Town Council, etc., in order to fight the Agenda 21 roll out in your community! Get out their and get your signatures! You can learn American civics, about the United States Constitution and how you can take action this week to make a difference at:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Consider taking their Government by Consent Course Now!!
https://www.foxnews.com/world/paris-bakery-explosion-kills-3-injures-47-with-10-in-critical-condition
https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/yellow-vest-protesters-call-for-huge-run-on-french-banks/news-story/ed334ed08b2ccfc13ca1b108c78f25eb
https://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-jayme-closs-found-20190111-story.html
Please subscribe to Cabin Talk!! Her interview with biophysicist, Harald Kautz-Vella:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0r5ofmfHcNI
Here is Cabin Talk again speaking with Elana Freeland, author of Under and Ionized Sky:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4T5O-g5bGI
https://nypost.com/2019/01/11/sandy-hook-parents-win-legal-victory-over-alex-jones/
https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2019/01/11/martin-gottesfeld-boston-childrens-hospital
https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2016/02/25/family-of-justina-pelletier-sues-boston-childrens-hospital
Please contact the Massachusetts Governor and Senators to protest the sentencing of Martin Gottesfeld:
https://www.mass.gov/orgs/office-of-the-governor
https://www.warren.senate.gov/
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/jan/11/top-cancer-scientist-prof-martin-gore-dies-after-rare-reaction-to-yellow-fever-vaccination
https://newspunch.com/broward-county-sheriff-fired/
Health links:
http://www.colloidalsilvercuresmrsa.com/mrsa_cure.htm
Fasting: free online summit beginning 1/14!
https://drjockers.com/fasting-transformation-summit/
https://www.oscillo.com/
https://www.swansonvitamins.com/natural-path-silver-wings-colloidal-silver-500-ppm-4-fl-oz-120-ml-liquid
https://www.gaiaherbs.com/products/ingredient/130/Osha
https://www.nowfoods.com/supplements/sodium-ascorbate-powder
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV with comments, encouragement, news links and donations! You have made this channel possible and thriving into 2019! As the shut down continues, it is the perfect moment to get ACTIVE, in every way you can-- bringing a Yellow Vest Movement stateside with a #1776 version here in the USA! The time is NOW! YOU ARE FREE!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE, THE PEOPLE, ARE UNSTOPPABLE IN 2019! WWG1WGA!! WE ARE FREE!!
1/12/19 An explosion in Paris killed 3 as the Yellow V_st Protests took to the banks in France today, a prominent British cancer doctor dies minutes after receiving a yellow fever vaccination and YAFTV discusses what to do immediately if you get the flu....
This week, nomination papers are available at your town clerk for You, The People, to get signatures to run for your Town Council, etc., in order to fight the Agenda 21 roll out in your community! Get out their and get your signatures! You can learn American civics, about the United States Constitution and how you can take action this week to make a difference at:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Consider taking their Government by Consent Course Now!!
https://www.foxnews.com/world/paris-bakery-explosion-kills-3-injures-47-with-10-in-critical-condition
https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/yellow-vest-protesters-call-for-huge-run-on-french-banks/news-story/ed334ed08b2ccfc13ca1b108c78f25eb
https://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-jayme-closs-found-20190111-story.html
Please subscribe to Cabin Talk!! Her interview with biophysicist, Harald Kautz-Vella:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0r5ofmfHcNI
Here is Cabin Talk again speaking with Elana Freeland, author of Under and Ionized Sky:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4T5O-g5bGI
https://nypost.com/2019/01/11/sandy-hook-parents-win-legal-victory-over-alex-jones/
https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2019/01/11/martin-gottesfeld-boston-childrens-hospital
https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2016/02/25/family-of-justina-pelletier-sues-boston-childrens-hospital
Please contact the Massachusetts Governor and Senators to protest the sentencing of Martin Gottesfeld:
https://www.mass.gov/orgs/office-of-the-governor
https://www.warren.senate.gov/
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/jan/11/top-cancer-scientist-prof-martin-gore-dies-after-rare-reaction-to-yellow-fever-vaccination
https://newspunch.com/broward-county-sheriff-fired/
Health links:
http://www.colloidalsilvercuresmrsa.com/mrsa_cure.htm
Fasting: free online summit beginning 1/14!
https://drjockers.com/fasting-transformation-summit/
https://www.oscillo.com/
https://www.swansonvitamins.com/natural-path-silver-wings-colloidal-silver-500-ppm-4-fl-oz-120-ml-liquid
https://www.gaiaherbs.com/products/ingredient/130/Osha
https://www.nowfoods.com/supplements/sodium-ascorbate-powder
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV with comments, encouragement, news links and donations! You have made this channel possible and thriving into 2019! As the shut down continues, it is the perfect moment to get ACTIVE, in every way you can-- bringing a Yellow Vest Movement stateside with a #1776 version here in the USA! The time is NOW! YOU ARE FREE!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE, THE PEOPLE, ARE UNSTOPPABLE IN 2019! WWG1WGA!! WE ARE FREE!!
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