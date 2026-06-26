GXL560C Pellet Mill Trial Run #pelletmill #pelletproduction #manufacturing #jnshare #trialrun

The customer brought their own waste chemical fiber to the factory for a pellet mill trial run. The client only focused on inspecting the pellet forming quality this time. The pellet mill is equipped with a dedicated variable frequency control cabinet, allowing for adjustable speed. Let's take a look at this main unit. The die remains stationary while the press rollers rotate, resulting in better pellet forming quality. The vertical structure and ring die are more conducive to heat dissipation and cooling. The extruded material is dense and not prone to crumbling, fully demonstrating the pelleting performance of the GXL560C. The machine features high compression resistance and durability, suitable for processing a wide range of difficult-to-form materials. We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. and our key machines are biomass pellet machine, feed pellet mill, wood chipper, wood crusher, wood hammer mill, rotary dryer, pellet cooler and the complete lines. The pellets diameter can be from 4 mm to 30 mm. The output is from several kilograms to several tons per hour. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]