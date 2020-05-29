3. Masks NO CA LAW REQUIRES A MASK

www.TheHealthyAmerican.orgThere is no state law in California that requires you to wear a mask in public.BREATHING is your right, protected by LAW. (Are we really even having this conversation?!?)You do know wearing a mask leads to oxygen deprivation, don't you?AND it INCREASES your risk of infection!And there are no conclusive studies that show wearing a mask if you're healthy prevents illness.If you believe other people should wear a mask to protect you, then kindly present one reputable peer-reviewed study published in a recognized medical journal that CONCLUSIVELY states that healthy people wearing masks prevents the spread of illness.For those who want to UNMASK THE MASKS, go here for all the details on how to talk to businesses, your government officials and others to educate and inform them about the SCIENCE and the LAW that does NOT support wearing masks in public by healthy people:CONTACT THE BUSINESSES AND ALL LOCAL GOVT, STATE & COUNTY HEALTH BOARDS, AND LAW ENFORCEMENT