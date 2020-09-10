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True Healing
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39 views • September 10, 2020
The wonderful Isaiah 53 salvation prophecy has been hijacked to become Isaiah 53 healing chapter, where prosperity and health gurus turn Christ's redemptive sacrifice into a distortion of what he came to do. Are you looking for healing? And do you hope to heal others? The most important consideration should be: How should we show love? True spiritual healing comes with an understanding of how God communicates His love to us. Learn more about that in this video.
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