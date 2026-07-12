LINDSEY GRAHAM IS DEAD - Here Are The Many Viral Theories Surrounding His Passing!

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Josh Sigurdson reports during his live Sunday show on the death of Lindsey Graham. This is just 37 minutes of the 1hr40m show which can only be seen in replay by those who pledge on Patreon and SubscribeStar. Today, we decided to show you one of the reports from the show as it is of course major news right now. Still, make sure to tune in every Sunday at 2pm PDT on Rumble to see our live show!





Many are asking questions about the death of neocon Lindsey Graham. In this video, we go over theories by our friends in alternative media as well as the most atrocious people in politics. We play clips of Lindsey Graham throughout the years and let his views speak for themselves. We also hear from Benjamin Netanyahu and we hear what Charlie Kirk had to say about Lindsey Graham a little over a year ago.





Graham had just returned from a meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine before his "sudden death" of a "heart attack" as is being reported. Some people believe something far different happened here. From blaming Russia to blaming Ukraine. From CIA heart attack guns to vaccines. So what actually happened? What's your theory?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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