BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LINDSEY GRAHAM IS DEAD - Here Are The Many Viral Theories Surrounding His Passing!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2704 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
550 views • Yesterday

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help keep us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

EXCLUSIVE replays of hour plus long live shows are available here at $5 a month or more!


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/wam

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!

USE Code WAM50 for 50% off on select items like the #10 cans & MRE packs!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!


GET 10% OFF ON SHILAJIT FROM DR. KAUFMAN WHEN YOU USE CODE WAM10 HERE:

https://medauthentica.com/discount/WAM10?redirect=/products/authentica-shilajit%3Fsca_ref=10867124.wrNV3jkYSaMg9


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#


Josh Sigurdson reports during his live Sunday show on the death of Lindsey Graham. This is just 37 minutes of the 1hr40m show which can only be seen in replay by those who pledge on Patreon and SubscribeStar. Today, we decided to show you one of the reports from the show as it is of course major news right now. Still, make sure to tune in every Sunday at 2pm PDT on Rumble to see our live show!


Many are asking questions about the death of neocon Lindsey Graham. In this video, we go over theories by our friends in alternative media as well as the most atrocious people in politics. We play clips of Lindsey Graham throughout the years and let his views speak for themselves. We also hear from Benjamin Netanyahu and we hear what Charlie Kirk had to say about Lindsey Graham a little over a year ago.


Graham had just returned from a meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine before his "sudden death" of a "heart attack" as is being reported. Some people believe something far different happened here. From blaming Russia to blaming Ukraine. From CIA heart attack guns to vaccines. So what actually happened? What's your theory?


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewspoliticsrussiamitch mcconnellconspiracylivelindsey grahamnetanyahuukrainecharlie kirklaura loomerjosh sigurdsonzelenskyygreat resetwam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Zakharova Rejects Zelensky’s Claims on Ukraine’s Air Defense Failures

Zakharova Rejects Zelensky’s Claims on Ukraine’s Air Defense Failures

Garrison Vance
Ankara Declaration Signals Shift to NATO 3.0

Ankara Declaration Signals Shift to NATO 3.0

Garrison Vance
NATO Summit in Ankara Launches Multiple Missile Production Programs Across Europe

NATO Summit in Ankara Launches Multiple Missile Production Programs Across Europe

Chase Codewell
U.S. CBDC Ban Enacted Without Trump’s Signature on Housing Bill

U.S. CBDC Ban Enacted Without Trump’s Signature on Housing Bill

Sterling Ashworth
Israel aid revolt erupts in the House as public opinion turns against Netanyahu

Israel aid revolt erupts in the House as public opinion turns against Netanyahu

Cassie B.
Iraq and Turkey rush to revive a 53-year-old oil lifeline

Iraq and Turkey rush to revive a 53-year-old oil lifeline

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy