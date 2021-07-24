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The January 6th Protestors That Are Jailed In Washington DC Are Being Abused And Tortured
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1251 views • July 24, 2021
Greg Kelly of Newsmax interviews attorney Joseph McBride, the attorney for Richard Barnett who is one of the January 6th protestors and discovers that the jailed protestors from January 6th are being tortured with solitary confinement, sleep deprivation, psychologically and emotionally abused, dragged, hog-tied and physically beaten and tortured on a regular basis.
Welcome to Joe Biden's communist America!!
I saw another interview on CNN with the same attorney telling this story of abuse and torture and the CNN reporter smirks and finds it funny and then dismisses it as false and not factual.
Welcome to Joe Biden's communist America!!
I saw another interview on CNN with the same attorney telling this story of abuse and torture and the CNN reporter smirks and finds it funny and then dismisses it as false and not factual.
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