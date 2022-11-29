Time To Address "Deferred Exercise" Before Its Too Late

The time is now to think about your physical fitness. If you have "deferred fitness syndrome" get on it. For years, our holiday gift giving has centered on prepper/homesteading items. As times get tough, this may be a useful strategy. Or, you may, like us, decide to dispense with the gift giving to focus on the prepping/homesteading. The folks that get butthurt about not getting a gift this year, might be pretty grateful that you have extra preps someday. Thank you for watching, pray for wisdom and discernment, and God bless you!

